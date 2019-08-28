|
Madeline Irene (Herrick), 98 years of age, in Cambridge on July 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William S. Publicover. Devoted mother of Carol Clark and her husband Kenneth of NH, Jean Avery and her husband Dennis of Bedford, Sandra Publicover of Cambridge and Charles Publicover and his wife Sue Downing of Cambridge. Loving grandmother of Michael, Cassidy, Kayla, Ken, William, Meghan, Cody, and Stephen. Dear sister of Velma Ward of ME and the late Foster, Maurice, Roland and George Herrick. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. The family would also like to thank Rachel Warner, Liz Papazian and Genette Pierre Esperant for their loving care of Madeline during these last years. Madeline proudly served her country in WWII as a WAVE. She earned the rank of chief storekeeper and her duties included supplying the ships that came into Boston for repairs or liberty. She earned the Good Conduct Medal, American Campaign Medal and the WWII Victory Medal. Madeline was a lifetime member-at-large of WAVES National and a charter member of the Women in Military Service to America Memorial in Arlington, VA. She also enjoyed her membership in the local, state, and supreme grand lodges of the Loyal Orange Ladies Institution. Madeline and her husband Bill were longtime members of the Cambridge Boy Scout community leading Cub Scout Pack 56 in Cambridgeport. Arrangements made by and services were held at the Giragosian Funeral Home, Watertown, MA. Interment at The Gardens at Gethsemane, West Roxbury, MA. Memorial donations can be made in Madelines name to the Women in Military Service For America Memorial, Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA 22201. (womensmemorial.org).
Published in The Cambridge Chronicle from Aug. 28 to Sept. 4, 2019