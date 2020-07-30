Margaret Blum

Margaret "Peg" (Siegle) Blum of Cambridge passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020 at her home at the age of 88. Born August 12, 1931 in New York City. She was the daughter of Edward and Lily (Stemple) Siegle. Peg was warm and compassionate. She dedicated her life to helping others through her nursing career and social justice advocacy. She was raised and educated in New York City and received a Bachelor's degree in biology from Queens College, a Bachelor's degree in nursing from Cornell University|New York Hospital School of Nursing, and a Master's degree in public health nursing from New York University. Peg was a Visiting Nurse for the City of New York, a Community Health Nursing Instructor at Lowell State College, a Public Health Nursing Advisor and then a School Health Advisor for the State of Massachusetts. She was active in the Massachusetts Nurses Association and the American Nurses Association. Peg was a founding member of Cambridge Cohousing where she lived for over 20 years. Her legacy leaves behind a thriving and progressive community which she was instrumental in planning, organizing and managing. She was a dedicated and tireless activist in her passion for social justice. Her involvement in her professional and political associations continued long into her professional retirement. She was a volunteer for PFLAG, a member of the World Fellowship Center and an active supporter of numerous candidates for local, state and national political offices. Peg was a patron of the arts and was a member of many Boston area museums, music and theater organizations. Peg leaves her children, Carolyn Blum of Portland, OR and Scott Blum of San Francisco, CA. An online memorial service will be held August 12th. Contact Keefe Funeral Home at 617-547-5544 for details. Donations can be made in Pegs memory to: Partners in Health (www.pih.org/
), Greater Boston PFLAG (https://gbpflag.org/
), or World Fellowship Center (https://worldfellowship.org/
).