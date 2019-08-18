|
Martha Frisoli Gibson of Northfield VT and Cambridge peacefully went to be with the Lord on August 15, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer at 64. She held an A.B. in the Classics (Greek and Latin) form Harvard University-Radcliff College, class of 1975. After a few years with the Polaroid Corporation, she worked as a writer, columnist, investigative researcher, corporate business developer, and executive producer/host of Martha Trowbridge Radio, LLC. Martha was preceded in death by her parents, Frank J. Frisoli, Sr and Mary (DeGulielmo) Frisoli and brother, Lawrence W. Frisoli. She is survived by her husband Keith Gibson, her brother and sisters, Mary Ann Harold (Jim), Elizabeth Breuder (Andrew), Frank J. Frisoli, Jr. (Janice), Angela Tomlinson (Matthew), her sister in law, Mary Jo Frisoli and several nieces and nephews. A Funeral was held at the Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home, 140 Otis St (at 6th St.) East Cambridge on Thursday, August 22 at 9 AM followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 325 Cambridge St., Cambridge. Interment was at Cambridge Cemetery.
Published in The Cambridge Chronicle from Aug. 18 to Aug. 25, 2019