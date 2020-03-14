|
Mary B. (Doyle) Andrews of Redington Shores FL, formerly of Cambridge in her 102nd year. Beloved wife of the late David Andrews. Devoted mother of David W. Andrews of Redington Shores, FL. Grandmother of Amanda Kilgren. Great grandmother of Daniel Guertin and Aili Kilgrin. Also the great Aunt of Jackie Carter and Helen "Sis" Kelley. Funeral from the Stanton Funeral Home 786 Mt. Auburn St. (Rt16) Watertown on Wednesday at 9 A.M. Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, Watertown at 10 A.M. Interment Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours Tuesday 4-7 P.M.
Published in The Cambridge Chronicle from Mar. 14 to Mar. 21, 2020