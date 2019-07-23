|
Maureen Manning, an advocate for children with special needs and their families, died on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at her home in Cambridge, Mass. She was 62. Her husband, Michael Walsh, confirmed the death. B orn in Methuen, Mass, Ms. Manning grew up in Whitesboro, NY. She graduated from SUNY Albany with a bachelors degree in psychology in 1978. She moved to Cambridge in August of that year, when she was 22 years old, to attend Harvard Law School. She never left. She graduated from Harvard Law School in 1981, and joined the Boston law firm of Palmer & Dodge. She became a partner at the firm, and served as the co-chair of the firms Business Law Department. She married in 1993, and gave birth to two children, Alice and Daniel. As a lawyer, Ms. Manning developed a highly successful practice serving the legal needs of clients in the biotechnology industry. In 1998, after her daughter was diagnosed with special needs, she resigned her law partnership and retired from private practice to devote her efforts and abilities to parenting her children. She soon became very active in the Cambridge special needs community. Once her daughter began attending the Haggerty School, Ms. Manning revitalized the schools Special Needs Advisory Council (SNAC), which had been dormant for years. She served as the Councils president during the years when her daughter attended the school. By the time she left that post, the Haggerty SNAC had become an effective platform for organizing the Haggerty parents of special needs children, and for working with the administration of the school to better serve the needs of that student population. As she became more involv- ed with the Haggerty community, Ms. Manning became aware that the Haggerty budget was not sufficient to enable the schools teachers to do as much for the kids as they wanted to do. She therefore organized and became the president of Friends of Haggerty School, Inc., a non-profit vehicle for raising funds for ad hoc initiatives that Haggerty teachers wanted to pursue as well as other school purposes. The projects which the Friends of Haggerty supported served the entire student population at the school. Ms. Mannings work with the Haggerty SNAC also brought her into touch with the larger special needs community in Cambridge. As the result of her involvement in that larger city-wide community, she came to recognize the need for an effective Cambridge Parent Advisory Council for Special Education (PAC) to assist special needs parents in advocating for their kids. While a Cambridge PAC technically existed at that time, it had been inactive for years. Ms. Manning revitalized the PAC and became its co-president in 2005. In that role, armed with her legal understanding of the framework created by state and federal special education laws, she provided pro bono advocacy services for many Cambridge children with special needs, and pro bono coaching services for many parents of such children. One of her initiatives as the co-president of the Cambridge PAC was to create a Google-based Listserv group as a resource for parents of special needs kids, and especially for parents of newly diagnosed children. She launched the Parent Only E-Mail Group for Families of Cambridge Students with Disabilities or Suspected Disabilities in 2006. She continued to serve as the moderator and administrator of this Google-based Listserv group until early in 2019, when her declining health made her unable to actively participate. In all of these roles, Ms. Manning helped countless Cambridge children with special needs and their parents by providing them with advice and guidance in navigating the complicated world of special education. As her life drew to its conclusion, her contributions were recognized by the City of Cambridge when, on June 18, 2019, the Citys School Committee passed a resolution extending its appreciation to Ms. Manning for 36 years of excellent service. On the same day, the Mayor of Cambridge issued a Proclamation recognizing her dedicated service to the residents of the City, and thanking her for the positive impact that she has had on parents of children with special needs, and the entire Cambridge community. On July 2, the Mayor presented Ms. Manning with a ceremonial Key to the City of Cambridge in recognition of her service. Maureen is survived by her husband Michael, and her two children Alice and Daniel Walsh of Cambridge; and her siblings Kathleen Manning of Syracuse, NY, Erin Linnell (Richard) of Concord, NH; Sean Manning of Binghamton, NY; Patrick Manning (Sandra) of Watertown, NY; Meg Manning (James Goodhue) of Marlborough, MA. She was predeceased by her parents, Richard and Norma Manning (Apalachin, NY). She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and dear friends. A Funeral Mass was held in St. Peters Parish 100 Concord Ave. Cambridge on Thursday, July 25 at 10AM. In lieu of flowers please send donations in Maureens memory to the Cotting School, where her daughter Alice and many other children with special needs have been educated and loved. Donations may be sent to Cotting School, 453 Concord Avenue, Lexington, MA 02421.
