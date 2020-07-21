Maurice Page, April 1, 1947 | July 15, 2020. Gifted educator, mathematician and musician, Maurice Page of Cambridge, MA passed away on July 15th, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. The first in his family to graduate from college, Maurice attended Cornell and Harvard Universities. As a Cambridge Public School teacher, he influenced thousands of lives and as a professor at Harvard, MIT, Wheelock and Lesley Universities, he inspired future and current math educators in all corners of the globe. Maurice is survived by his beloved wife, Pauline (Demetri) his sons Aaron and Jason (Rasheedah, wife) Page and his two adored grandchildren, Jaidon and Kaia Page, his sisters, Gertrude Washington of Virginia, Amanda Lyles of Maryland and Elaine Smallwood (Charles, husband) of Maryland and many nieces and nephews especially Karen Smallwood whom he loved so dearly. A private service will be held in Virginia with his cherished family and friends. A celebration of his life will take place when our crazy world is well enough to do his memory justice. To leave a message of condolence please visit www. keefefuneralhome.com
.