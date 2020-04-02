|
Michael Pavelecky, 71, of Cambridge, Massachusetts passed away on March 17, 2020. Beloved husband of Kevin R. Fennessy. Son of the late Harry and Mary (Brunetti) Pavelecky. Loving brother of Richard Pavelecky and his wife Lisa, and Daniel Pavelecky and his wife Linda. He is survived by, his brother-in-law Robert Fennessy and his wife Kathleen Sheehan-King Fennessy; his Aunt Kathy Brunetti; his cousin Dyan Brunetti Hirz and her children Matt Hirz and Kerry Hirz; his cousin Mark Brunetti and his children; his sister-in-law Susan Rogers; and his close friend Richard Lang. Cherished uncle of Amy Fennessy O'Brien and her husband Matthew, Erin Fennessy LaPaglia and her husband Charles, Elizabeth Pavelecky Bertke, Mary Pavelecky, Sarah Pavelecky Miranda, Katy Pavelecky, and Nicholas Pavelecky. Great uncle of Andrew Robert O'Brien, Jordan Bertke and Mason Miranda. He is also survived by many additional relatives and dear friends. Michael worked in the MIT Humanities Library, and also designed costumes for many local theatre companies, including the Open Door Theatre, Triangle Theatre, the New Ehrlich, and the Wheelock Family Theatre. As a costumer, he created all of the tutus in the Boston Ballet's 80's production of The Nutcracker, and worked with the legendary Sarah Caldwell at the Opera Company of Boston. Michael and Kevin began dating when he costumed Kevin in a touring musical for children. They were both passionate about their love for theatre. A celebration of Michael's life will be held at a date and time to be announced, and a GoFundMe has been started by friends to offset expenses. https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-michael-pavelecky Donations in his memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association, Juvenile Diabetes Foundation or .
Published in The Cambridge Chronicle from Apr. 2 to Apr. 9, 2020