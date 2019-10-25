Home

Services

Roney Funeral Home - North Chapel
152 Worcester Street
North Grafton, MA 01536
(508) 839-4491
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Roney Funeral Home - North Chapel
152 Worcester Street
North Grafton, MA 01536
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. James Church
89 Main St.
Grafton, MA
Norman T. Ted Coffman Jr., 73, passed away peacefully at home October 19, 2019. He leaves his wife of 50 years, Jacqueline (Rhoades) Coffman, his children Nancy Kelly and her husband Jason, and Michael and Joseph Coffman, grandchildren Keirstanne, Kylie and Lacey Coffman and Madeleine Kelly, his brothers Richard and Peter Coffman and sister Mary Erickson and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son Norman T. Coffman III and brother Robert Coffman. Ted was born April 2, 1946 in Cambridge son of the late Evelyn T. (Bois) and Norman T. Coffman, Sr. . His roots were in Weymouth and he lived for many years in Cambridge before moving to Grafton to be near his family. Always devoted to his community Ted was active in the Boy Scouts and was a Troop Leader in Cambridge, he taught religious education at St. Marys Parish, coached Babe Ruth Baseball and was also an Auxillary Lieutenant with the Cambridge Police. Please honor Teds memory with a donation to the . All are welcome to gather with Teds family Friday October 25th from 4pm to 8pm at Roney Funeral Home 152 Worcester St. N. Grafton, MA 01536. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Ted Saturday October 26th at 11:00am at St. James Church 89 Main St. S. Grafton, MA 01560. Burial will be private. A Book of Memories to share a memory of Ted or message of sympathy with his family is available online at: www.RoneyFuneralHome.com
Published in The Cambridge Chronicle from Oct. 25 to Nov. 1, 2019
