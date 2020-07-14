Patricia Ann Palmieri, a gifted teacher, noted historian and researcher, died suddenly of natural causes on June 12th, 2020. She was 73. Dr. Palmieri was the author of 'In Adamless Eden', an acclaimed portrait of the female professoriate of Wellesley College from 1890 through 1920. At her death she was working on a history of singles in America from the Gilded Age to the present. She was a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Hunter College, held a Masters degree from the University of Michigan and earned a Doctoral degree from Harvard Graduate School of Education. She taught history and women's studies at Dartmouth College, Vassar College, Ithaca College, and Denison University, among others. She was a caring friend to her peers as well as many of the students whose lives she touched and shaped in her long career in education. Well known among scholars of women's history, her loss will be mourned widely. In addition to her love for teaching she enjoyed and excelled as an amateur color photographer. In her immediate family, she was predeceased by her brother Ernest Palmieri and is survived by her brother Robert Palmieri of Lake Park, FL, her sister-in-law Virginia Palmieri of Port Jefferson, NY. as well as her nieces Sharon Marino, Valerie Keshinger, Denise Palmieri, and her nephew Glenn Palmieri. She will be buried at St. Marys Cemetery in Queens, NY. Donations in her memory may be made to the American Association of University Women, or The Make a Wish Foundation.



