Patricia Louise Michaels aka Real Estate Queen of East Cambridge, 73, passed away peacefully on February 23rd, 2019 in Wilmington, MA. Patty is survived by daughter Kerry Pike of Winchester, MA; as well as grandchildren Oswaldo Antonio Santos and Jacob Pike; parents Arthur and Ann Michaels of Cambridge; sisters Ginny Michaels and Linda Higgins; brothers Stanley Michaels and Charles Michaels; best friend Jane Foti and many nephews and nieces; as well as many loving friends. Born in Arlington, MA and lived her entire life in East Cambridge, MA. Patty spent her life taking the real estate industry by storm. She eventually opened her own successful real estate company and training program. She was well known and loved in the East Cambridge neighborhood. She would light up any room and people were drawn to her infectious personality. She requested no services so we will be holding a Celebration of Life Party on Sunday April 28, 2019 at Local 02045, 2 A Street, Hull, MA 02045. Find pictures and a guest book online at https://upnrisingstar4.wixsite.com/pattymichaels.
Published in The Cambridge Chronicle from Mar. 15 to Mar. 22, 2019