|
|
Pauline R. Paris (Martin) of Cambridge passed peacefully March 17, 2020. Wife of the late Roland Paris. Devoted mother of Karen Ferreira and late husband Joseph, Sheila Gnerre and her husband Rick, Denise Puopolo and her husband Al, Pauline Paris, Yvette Paris and Kimberly Adkins and her husband Gordon. Grandmother of 11 and great-grandmother of 15. Daughter of the late Louis D. Martin and Lucia (DuPont). Sister of Yvette Hopkins of NV, Gerard Martin of MA, Lucy Woods of FL and the late Frances Albergo, Dolores Haley, Carmen Trindall, Omer, Paul and Louis Martin. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to or St. Jude Foundation. Services are at a later date. Arrangements made by Donovan - Auferio. For guest book visit Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home.com.
Published in The Cambridge Chronicle from Mar. 23 to Mar. 30, 2020