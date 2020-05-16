|
Ranford Uriah Blydgen, 78, 1941 - 2020, a longtime resident of Cambridge, MA, passed away peacefully at Mt. Auburn Hospital, Cambridge, MA on Friday, April 24, 2020, after struggling with a longstanding illness for many years. Born in Jamaica, W.I., Ranford immigrated to the United States in May of 1982 to join his mother, siblings and other relatives. He loved to dance, sing gospel music, play dominoes, and could often be found in the company of friends. He was employed at the Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital from 1983 until he retired in 2002. He was highly respected by everyone and was celebrated for his commitment and loyalty to his employers and colleagues. Survived by his daughter Denise Blydgen, his three grand-children; his siblings: Viona, Arnette, Hermine, Vincent and Neville; numerous nephews, nieces, many relatives and friends. Mass Ron, your spirit will go on forever in the hearts of your loved ones. We are consoled by the words of 2-Corinthians 5:1, 'We are convinced that even if these bodies we live in are folded up at death like tents, we will still have a God-built home that no human hands have built, which will last forever in the heavenly realm.' All arrangements are currently private. For additional information please email cherine. [email protected]
Published in The Cambridge Chronicle from May 16 to May 23, 2020