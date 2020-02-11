|
Raymond (Ray) E. Callaway, 59, of Watertown, MA passed away at home on February 1, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. Ray the son of the late Virginia Callaway and late John Callaway was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and he grew up in Cambridge, MA. He graduated from Rindge Tech High School in Cambridge, MA. Ray received training through the United Brotherhood of Carpenters, and in 1986, Ray began working as a Union Carpenter (New England Local 328). He was a skilled journeyman and always a staunch and loyal member of his local for over 30 years. Ray was a talented artist and musician who loved playing guitar. He also was a well-versed film buff and an avid reader. Ray, a grateful friend of Bill W., was also a devout Buddhist and a modest member of the Kurukulla Center in Medford, MA. Ray is survived by his two sons, Andrew Callaway and Corey Callaway; his brothers Charles Callaway, Michael Callaway, the late John Callaway, and Richard Callaway and his wife, Caren; along with many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and close friends. His quick wit, kindness, and compassionate spirituality will be deeply missed. Rays generosity and humor endured throughout his life. A Celebration of Life will take place for Ray on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 12:00 to 4:00. Remembrances and tributes will be offered at 1:00. It will be held at the Bigelow Chapel, Mount Auburn Cemetery, 580 Mt. Auburn Street, Cambridge, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CareGroup Parmenter Hospice Center at https://www.mountauburnhospital.org/locations/caregroup-parmenter-home-care-hospice; The at https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate.html; or a .
Published in The Cambridge Chronicle from Feb. 11 to Feb. 18, 2020