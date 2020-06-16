Robert E. Mirra, age 61, of Hudson, formerly of Acton and Cambridge lost his battle with cancer at his daughter Lauren's home in Concord on Sunday June 14, 2020. Born on February 16, 1959, he was the son of the late Robert and Helen (Grimes) Mirra. While growing up in Cambridge, he graduated from Rindge Technical High School. A former Raytheon employee, Bob also owned and operated a local painting and wallpapering business. He was a longtime Boston Bruins fan and a talented member of numerous bowling leagues in Acton and Stow. He was the loving father of Christine Mirra Friend of Littleton and Lauren Mirra of Concord, the proud grandfather of Brady Friend and Mackenzie Bacon, and the beloved brother of Donna Caldarise and her husband Sal of St. Johns, FL. Bob also leaves many dear cousins, including Mark, Joseph, David, Christopher, and also the late William Mirra, as well as the mother of his children, Catherine (Carroll) Nickerson. A celebration of Bobs life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Esophageal Cancer Awareness Association by way of the GoFundMe Charity page organized by his daughters, or directly at www.ecaware.org Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to offer a condolence in Bobs online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Cambridge Chronicle from Jun. 16 to Jun. 23, 2020.