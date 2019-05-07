|
Robert Farino, Sr., of Somerville, passed away, May 4, 2019. Beloved husband of Janet (Terrio) Farino. Devoted father of Chris Farino of Somerville, Robert Farino Jr., and his partner Michael Grant, of Tewksbury. Brother of Winifred Pynn, Elaine Katin, Gail Farino, Edmund Farino Jr., Theodore Farino, Mary Poirier, Ann Farino, Donna Donahue, Joanne Lowery, Pauline Aquino, David Farino and Virginia Nardella. Brother-in-law of Diane Lane, Linda Rumson, Donna Sheehan and Paul Terrio and best friend of the late Wayne Sheehan. Further survived by many loving nieces, nephews and loving Dad of Roxy. Former employee of M.I.T and owner and operator of the North Cambridge Garage. Funeral from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St. ARLINGTON, Friday, May 10th at 10 AM followed by a funeral mass celebrated in St. Johns Church, 2254 Massachusetts Ave., North Cambridge at 11 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours Thursday 4 | 8 PM. Interment will be private. It has been requested that memorial donations may be made in Roberts memory to a local animal shelter or the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. For directions, or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Cambridge Chronicle from May 7 to May 14, 2019