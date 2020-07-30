My introduction to Bobby was on January 1st 1986 when I mistakenly called the wrong Colannino home in Cambridge looking to speak with Rachel. His engaging personality and charm came to light immediately as he had fun vetting me out. Knowing his brother “coach” Joe Colannino well helped me land Rachel’s number in the interview.

Bobby mentored and placed me in my first professional job out of college in the wealth management business.

I will miss uncle Bob’s belly laugh and the elegance personified charm in his presence. You will always live in our memories. Love you uncle Bob.

Aaron Foley

Aaron Foley

Family