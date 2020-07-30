Robert J. Colannino, the Renaissance Man of Buckingham Street, passed away on July 26, 2020, after a brief illness. He will be missed by his wife of 50 years, Blanca Kolb Colannino, of Cambridge, MA, his older brother, Francis X. Colannino, of Somerville, MA, his sister, Maria S. Swanson, of Millbrae, California, many nephews and nieces and grand nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by his father, Anthony Colannino, his mother, Sarah Colannino, and his older brother, Joseph A. Colannino. Robert was born on March 7, 1948 in a West Cambridge neighborhood seven blocks from Harvard Square. His father was a North Cambridge barber who purchased the house Bob first lived in at the end of the Great Depression, in 1937. His mother was a baker for 10 years for the Hathaway Bakery in Cambridge and later in life, a baker for Sages Bakery, also located in Cambridge. The librarian at the Harvard Lamont Library, Jerome T. Lewis, grandson of George Washington Lewis, Steward of the Porcellian Club, lived next door to Bobs childhood home on Parker Street. Mr. Lewis, who was born in 1923, instilled in Bob a great love of books. Bob began his own library at a very young age. When other kids were collecting baseball cards, Bob was collecting books. His lifelong love of books resulted in Bobs using many quotes from the old classics, especially Dickens, in his everyday speech, yet he was never ostentatious about it. He just loved proper use of the English language. Bob graduated with the Class of 1961 from the Peabody Grammar School on Linnaean Street and with the Class of 1965 from Cambridge High & Latin School, where Bob excelled in football. At a young age while at Peabody, Bob won a prize for his acuity in chess. He played chess throughout his life and rarely lost a chess match. Bob followed in his late brothers, Josephs, footsteps by going to Boston State College, where he majored in History, graduating in 1969. He loved the period of the French Revolution, (It was the best of times, it was the worst of times,) and could wax eloquently on the irony of a king and queen losing their heads by helping the birth of a new republic. Bob began his early professional life as a history teacher but soon after became a stock broker and a commodities broker. He tailor-made his advice to his clients, who always respected his wisdom, especially when it was you dont have to be in equities with falling interest rates, lets try Treasuries. That simple advice made those who heeded it quite comfortable. His intellectual curiosity led him into many areas, into building and architecture where he would supervise renovation projects, into interior design, where he had an appreciation for Persian rugs, into horology, where he collected railway pocket watches of the highest precision. Before embarking on any endeavor, he would research it thoroughly in order to avoid the pitfalls. Bob practiced the adage to have a friend, you have to be a friend as well as anyone. Over the years, Bob grew to understand that, although he lived in the shadows of Harvard University, there was a dichotomy between the high ideals taught at such institutions and the reality of competing in the everyday world. In all of his dealings, he always practiced the golden rule of Do unto others as you would have them do unto you. For directions, or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
.