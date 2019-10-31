Home

Schlossberg & Solomon Memorial Chapel
824 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-6990
Service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
1:30 PM
Schlossberg & Solomon Memorial Chapel
824 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
Rosalyn Roz M. Aronson of Needham, passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 85 years of age. Devoted daughter of the late Harry & Ruth (Sharaf) Aronson. Dear sister of David Aronson of Brookline. Loving aunt of Danielle and Todd. Roz worked as a secretary at Harvard University but was best known in later years for her psychotherapeutic work with several troubled children at the Oxford Street Day Care Center in Cambridge, where she was a substitute teacher. Services at Schlossberg Familys Chapel on the Hill, 824 Washington St., Canton on Friday November 1 at 1:30pm. Interment to follow at Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Harvard Hillel, 52 Mt. Auburn St., Cambridge, MA 02138.
Published in The Cambridge Chronicle from Oct. 31 to Nov. 6, 2019
