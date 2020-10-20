Steven Gillies.. Friends and colleagues will be grieved to learn of the death of Steven Gillies by an apparent heart attack on Sept. 13, aged 70. He died as he might have wished, in his garden plot in Waltham. Born in Cambridge, Steve attended CRLS, Belknap College in NH, and earned a PhD. from Konstanz U. in Germany. He was multi-talented, a brilliant humanities scholar, an avid gardener (member of the Rosarian society), a creative cook (entertaining friends, especially at Thanksgiving). Steve was also a volunteer at First Parish and Christ Church in Cambridge. He is survived by several nieces. An informal service planned.



