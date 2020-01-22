|
|
Theresa E. Ruberti (Naro) passed away at the Massachusetts General Hospital on Thursday morning, January 16. She was 82. A native of East Cambridge, Theresa was the daughter of the late Joseph and Anna (Rose) Naro. Part of a multi-generation East Cambridge family, Theresa was proud of her heritage and enjoyed life-long friendships with her neighborhood friends. For many years she worked as a 911 dispatcher for the Cambridge Police Department. She later enjoyed many years as an executive assistant with Cambridge Based Employment Resources. For Theresa, her family was everything. The beloved wife of over 50 years to Nicola Nick Ruberti, she was the soul of her family. She enjoyed an active life with her family and friends. She bowled weekly, enjoyed playing cards and traveling. She enjoyed square-dancing, camping in the family trailer, and especially loved time at the seashore at her family cottage in Plymouth or even spending a day at Revere Beach. Theresa was a great cook, voracious reader and knew all the answers to Jeopardy before to the contestants. In recent years, Theresa suffered some health setbacks requiring many visits and stays at the hospital. Through it all she remained a strong and fierce warrior. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. In addition to her beloved husband Nicola Nick Ruberti, she leaves her loving children: Cheryl Cooper of Medford, Karen Ferrari of Tewksbury and Kenneth Cooper, Jr. and his fiance Alyssa Thomas of Saugus. Theresa was a cherished grandmother to John Ferrari, Nicholas Ferrari and Justin Cooper as well as a devoted great-grandmother to her Sugar, Juliana Ferrari. Theresa was a dear sister to Joan Petrillo and her husband Albert and also leaves many nieces and nephews. Her funeral will be from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., Medford, Tuesday, January 21 at 10 AM followed by a funeral mass celebrated in St. Clement Church, 71 Warner Street, Medford, at 11 AM. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend and may visit on Monday 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Theresa's name to the Development Office of Mass. General Hospital, 125 Nashua St. Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114.
Published in The Cambridge Chronicle from Jan. 22 to Jan. 29, 2020