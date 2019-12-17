|
Thomas Joseph Joyce of Cambridge passed away on December 14, 2019 at the age of 90. Tom will be dearly missed by his son: Keith Joyce of Nova Scotia, his daughter: Cathleen Joyce of Arlington and his grandchildren: Keith, Evelyn & Jaimus. He is also survived by his sisters: Sr. Margaret Joyce C.S.J. of Bethany, Framingham and Patricia Morgan of Brockton. He was predeceased by his sister Wynne and his brother Ed as well as his second wife Myrt Joyce. He is survived by his first wife Ann Egan of Winchester and several nieces, nephews and stepchildren who will remember his good nature. Thomas was a Double Eagle graduating from Boston College and a U.S.A.F. Veteran. He had a long career with the former Grants Dept. Store and continued on to his second career working for the I.R.S. retiring at the age of 85. Toms daughter Cathy would like to extend her profound appreciation to the wonderful supportive staff of Hearthstone in Woburn for their loving, good humored care during the last 18 months. Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, Watertown on Wednesday at 10 A.M. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Visitation in the Stanton Funeral Home 786 Mt. Auburn St. (RT16) Watertown on Wednesday 8 A.M.-9:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers contributions in his memory to the Alzheimers Disease Assoc. 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452 would be appreciated.
Published in The Cambridge Chronicle from Dec. 17 to Dec. 24, 2019