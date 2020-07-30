1/1
Walter Montgomery
It is with deepest sorrow that we announce the passing of Walter Montgomery who departed this life on July 15, 2020 at his residence in Cambridge, MA. Walter Montgomery was born on September 28th, 1926 to Charles and Mary Smith-Montgomery. He grew up in Harlem, New York before moving to Cambridge, MA. Walter will be laid to rest in a private service. There will be an online Memorial Service. Zoom Memorial Service: on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 1 PM. Zoom Link: https://spelman.zoom.us/j/3225082600.

Published in The Cambridge Chronicle from Jul. 30 to Aug. 6, 2020.
