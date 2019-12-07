|
|
Wyllis M. Bill Bibbons, AIA of Cambridge, age 87, died peacefully in his sleep, Dec. 1, 2019. Born on March 11, 1932, he was a proud son of Buffalo, NY, but was devoted to the city of Cambridge which he and his wife, Judy, called home for more than 50 years. Graduate of The Park School of Buffalo 50, Haverford College 54 and the Harvard Graduate School of Design 60. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1957 and was stationed in Iceland. Bill was a partner in the architectural firm of Davies & Bibbins where he worked on many Cambridge projects including private homes, religious structures, schools and libraries. One of his proudest achievements was the Moses Youth Center which has served the Area 4 neighborhood since 1993. He also founded the Bow & Arrow Stove Co., first headquartered in Harvard Sq. and later in E. Cambridge. He held many leadership positions in the community including senior warden of Christ Church Cambridge, president of the Cambridge Rotary Club and the Cambridge Historical Society, and was a member of the Cambridge Historical Commission from 1988-2015. Beloved husband of the late Julia Judy Bibbins. Devoted father of Patrick Bibbins and his wife Susan of Medford, Emily Silas and her husband Edward of Cambridge and Lydia De Jesus and her husband Jose of Brockton. Also survived by grandchildren Emery and Gavin Bibbins, Omar and Desmond Silas, and Angel, Samantha and Lilly De Jesus. A memorial service will be held Sat., Dec. 21 at 11:00 AM at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 838 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge. Judy and Bill believed that creativity is essential, not optional. Your donation to the Cambridge Community Foundations M. Wyllis & Julia Otis Bibbins Fund will support opportunities for cultural richness, education in art and design, and innovative thinking to benefit the city of Cambridge and beyond.
Published in The Cambridge Chronicle from Dec. 7 to Dec. 14, 2019