Henry P. Murphy Jr., of Randolph, passed away on March 8, 2019, at the age of 90. Beloved husband of Mary (McAuliffe) Murphy for 65 years. Loving father of Stephen Murphy and his wife Susan of Fla., Brian Murphy and his late wife Mary of Stoughton, Kevin Murphy and his wife Helene of Hopkinton, Patricia Noviello and her husband Paul of Raynham, and Maureen Murphy and her husband Douglas Pedersen of Westborough. Dear son of the late Henry and Mary (Walsh) Murphy. Caring grandfather of 15 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Tuesday, March 12, from 4 | 8 p.m. in the Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 No. Main St. (Rte. 28), Randolph. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 13, at 10 a.m. in St. Mary Church, 211 No. Main St., Randolph. Burial Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to The 300 5th Ave, Waltham, MA 02451. For additional information or to leave a sympathy message please visit our website at www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Canton Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 18, 2019