|
|
Linda Scotellaro, of Holbrook, on March 23, 2019, beloved mother, entered Heaven's gates at the age of 95 years from an illness. Beloved wife of the late Jimmy Scotellaro. She is survived her son, Robert Thomas Scotellaro of San Francisco, California; daughter, Lynn Gelski of Boston, Ma; grandchildren, Ross Joseph Gelski, Stephanie Linda Gelski, and Katie Sara Scotellaro; and her siblings. Funeral from Hurley Funeral Home, 127 So. Franklin St. (Rte. 37), Holbrook on Wednesday, April 3, at 9:15 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at St. Joseph Church, Holbrook at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours held Tuesday, April 2, from 4 - 7 p.m. Interment St. Marys Cemetery, Randolph. For online guest book and directions, please visit us at our website, www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canton Journal from Apr. 1 to Apr. 8, 2019