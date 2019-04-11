|
Loretta (Simmons) Larson, of Holbrook, adoring wife of the late Dean Larson, passed away peacefully on April 4, 2019 surrounded by family. Loretta leaves behind children Louann Larson and her husband Jaime Warton of Malden, Ray Larson and his wife Marcia of Bridgewater, Jean Hunt and her partner Scotty West of Cotuit, and Carrie Donovan and her husband Darren of Hingham. Also survived by siblings Joan Strauss of Scituate, Val Corwin and her husband Marcy of Norwell, and Erik Simmons and his wife Jill of Scituate. Loretta leaves thirteen grandchildren and eleven great- grandchildren. Raised in Wollaston, Loretta started sailing as a girl at Squantum Yacht Club, sailing on to win the championship. This was the start of a life-long love of the sea (and beach rock collecting). Loretta graduated from North Quincy High, attended Simmons College, then later earned a Bachelors and then Masters Degrees in Psychology from Bridgewater State University. She worked in Human Services, caring for adults and young adults with severe disabilities where she earned a reputation for advocating for those without a voice. She was known for her compassion, acceptance and inclusiveness. She will be missed by her dear friends at Holbrook United Methodist Church where she was a member and volunteer for many years. A creative person with many talents including, sewing, hooking rugs, sketching, knitting, crocheting, and origami- there seemed to be nothing she could not make with her own hands! She had the loveliest singing voice and a favorite pastime was making recordings of old songs for the grandkids while harmonizing with her beloved "Deano". She lived her life to the fullest possible extent with astounding positivity, resilience and grace. She would have been 82 on April 30. All are welcome to attend a celebration of life service on Saturday, April 20, at 11 a.m. at Holbrook United Methodist Church located at 60 Plymouth St., Holbrook, MA.
Published in The Canton Journal from Apr. 11 to Apr. 18, 2019