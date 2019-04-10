|
Alba A. McGuiggan, 97, died on April 5, 2019, in Plymouth, Mass. Alba(Billie) was preceded in death by her husband, Walter T. McGuiggan. Billie leaves her children, James and Betsy McGuiggan of Plympton, Mass., Kathleen and Robert Gardenier, of Plymouth, Mass., Joan Gillis, of Salem, Mass., Daniel and Amy McGuiggan of Hingham, Mass., and Mary Ellen and Michael Imrie of Topsham, Maine. And 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Also Billie leaves her sister-in-law Edna Savoia and many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends that she loved. Billie was born in Boston, Mass. She was the daughter of Irma and Joseph Savoia. She and her husband raised their children in Braintree, Mass. After their children were grown, they moved to Carver, Mass. and to Clearwater, Fla. Billie was a loving mother and grandmother. She loved cooking, gardening,exercising, taking long walks with her husband and grandchildren, and also loved to travel. Billie volunteered for the South Shore Center for Brain Injured Children for many years, In 1988, Billie received an award from the United way of Massachusetts for Outstanding Volunteer of the Year. She was an amazing and caring woman. A funeral Mass will be held on April 29, at 10:a.m. at Saint Kateri Church, 140 South Meadow Road, Plymouth, Mass. Afterwards everyone is invited to celebrate Billie's life with our family at the Upland Sportman's Club in Plympton, Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Salem State University, McGuiggan-George Scholarship. Salemstate.edu/give. and or to Cranberry Hospice 36 Cordage Park Circle, Plymouth Ma. To offer condolences please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com. Shepherd Funeral Home, Carver.
Published in Carver Reporter from Apr. 10 to Apr. 17, 2019