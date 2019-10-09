|
Mrs. Catherine (Burke-Ellis) Douglas 85, of Carver died Wednesday October 2nd, 2019 at the Beth Israel Hospital in Boston after a period of illness. Born in Newton, Massachusetts she has been a resident of Carver for the last 20 years having lived previously in Medway and Natick. Catherines happiest times were those spent with her grandchildren and great grandchildren and found the Holidays exceptionally joyful when with family. She was the self-appointed family care giver always looking out for the others before herself. Always thinking of others as she was always generous to what she considered the most needy charities. She was a devotee of old movies and lately enjoyed watching Americas Got Talent & Dancing with the Stars on television. She was a lifelong fan of her Boston Red Sox. Catherine and her husband Bill so truly enjoyed their times sitting together by the Ocean enjoying their coffee. Catherine was employed for many years as a Bookkeeper for local companies. Daughter of the late Walter G. & Catherine (Cunningham) Burke, she was the wife of the late Edward G. Ellis, Mother of the late Edward G. Ellis III, Grandmother of the late Charles Ellis, Sister of the late Patricia Sousa, John Burke, Colin Burke & Stanley Burke. Catherine is survived by her husband William L. Douglas, her son Kevin M. Ellis and his wife Donna (Martin) Ellis of Uxbridge, her grandchildren Elizabeth Cairns and her husband Packie, Micheil and his wife Rachelle, Sarah Ellis, Chris Hutchinson & Jeffrey Hutchinson. In addition, she leaves 6 Great Grandchildren & Many Nieces & Nephews. Relatives and Friends are invited to attend a Graveside service at Calvary Cemetery, 255 High Street, Waltham, Wednesday afternoon at 1:30 P.M. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be made in Catherines memory to the @ . The Brasco & Sons Memorial, 773 Moody Street, Waltham will be assisting Catherines family.
Published in Carver Reporter from Oct. 9 to Oct. 16, 2019