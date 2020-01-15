|
Claire N. (Dale) McCarthy of Carver, died January 13, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph McCarthy, she was the loving mother of the late Wayne Lounge and Karin Richards; cherished Nana of Cynthia Hines and her husband Thomas of Plympton, Lisa Cara-Donna of Plymouth and Wayne Lounge Jr. of Holbrook; devoted great Nana of James, Jacob, Megan, Justin, Wayne III, Jonathan, Molly and Nicholas; caring sister of the late John Dale. Claire grew up in Brockton, where she became a local hairdresser. After retirement, Claire wintered in Florida and cherished her weekly lunch dates with friends. She enjoyed playing bingo, sewing and knitting and always had a crafty eye for things. Claire had a passion for cats and was always looking for ways to donate to the felines. Claire will be sadly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing her. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday 4-7 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth. Funeral service will be celebrated on Friday at 11 a.m. in McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, South Weymouth. Burial in Pine Hill, West Bridgewater. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Claire may be made to the Last Resort For Cats, Hanover, MA. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in Carver Reporter from Jan. 15 to Jan. 22, 2020