Clark A. Griffith 87 years old, died peacefully at home April 8, 2020 surrounded by family. Clark was the loving husband for 42 years to the late Geraldine V. Griffith. He loved her prized cranberry pizza! Clark was the son of Hattie J. and Carroll D. Griffith. Clark is survived by his daughter, Suzanne R Lyons and her husband, William C. Lyons of Boston, MA. and his son, Cameron D Robertson and his wife, Beverly Ann Robertson of San Juan Capistrano, CA. The following act of kindness reflects the true essence of Clark A Griffith: Each Memorial Day, Clark planted geraniums on the graves of his deceased relatives, along with one of his workers known as Larry. 18 Geraniums in all. Clark planted geraniums faithfully year after year for 70+ years, even when bending down was a chore. When Clark met Larry, he was homeless and had no known relatives. Clark gave him a place to live, a job and when Larry died, Clark buried him. Clark decorated this mans grave each year and every year. Clark A. Griffith was a 3rd generation Cranberry Grower in South Carver, MA. Clark was a leader in the cranberry industry helping and advising other growers. He enlisted in the US army after majoring in Chemistry at Bates College. Clark was a stalwart member and former Selectman of the Town of Carver, known and respected and loved by all. He has served on many boards including Eastern Bank, Ocean Spray, Cape Cod Cranberry Growers Association, Pilgrim Society and also Bates College. He was active in his church. He was a generous supporter of many charities including his alma mater, Bates College, where he established an Environmental Professorship. Being a cranberry grower, Clark was a steward of the local land and forest. He maintained 40 acres of forest landwhich he put into a conservation trust to be held in perpetuity for the enjoyment of all. Special thanks to all of Clarks caregivers who loved and cared for him. A private burial is planned at the Union Cemetery, Carver, MA. Memorial donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made to the Union Church, Carver, MA c/o John S Davison, PO Box 326, Pembroke, MA 02359 Thank you and Rest in peace Clark, there will be many others waiting on the other side to greet you.
Published in Carver Reporter from Apr. 11 to Apr. 18, 2020