Debora Ann Halunen Soule, 9-21-1954 to 6-2-2020. Debbie, born in Albany, NY and raised on Church St. in South Carver, was the oldest daughter of the late Theodore and Dorothy Halunen. A 1972 graduate of Plymouth-Caver High School, she spent several years as an EMT and Dispatcher for the Town of Carver. She also enjoyed her time working at the Middleboro and Carver fire towers and Myles Standish State Forest. More recently, Debbie managed a housing community in Livingston, TX for the last 20 years. Debbie had a passion for horses, gardening, and music. She adored her grandchildren and enjoyed the game of baseball. She even had the opportunity to umpire Little League games in Carver in the 80s. She loved her Sunday School class at the Livingston First United Methodist Church. Debbie is survived by her three children, Marissa Halunen and her partner, Peter of Ware, MA, Jaimee Halunen and his wife, Carla of Livingston, TX and Danielle Kreuser and her husband, Brent of Scottsdale, AZ, two grandchildren, Jaxson & Neve Kreuser, brother Ted Halunen and his wife Jackie, brother John Halunen and his wife Diane and sister Donna Forand and her husband Jim, and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She is preceded in death by her loving parents, Ted and Dot Halunen, along with her partner, Ronald Bryant (Bean). A memorial service will be held in Carver, MA in the fall. Donations may be made in Deboras name to Carver Little League (Ted Halunen Little League Grant) PO Box 837 Carver, MA 02330 or Livingston First United Methodist Church 2801 E US Hwy 190, Livingston, TX 77351.



