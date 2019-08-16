Home

Shepherd Funeral & Cremation Service
216 Main St
Kingston, MA 02364
(781) 585-4453
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Shepherd Funeral & Cremation Service
216 Main St
Kingston, MA 02364
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
First Parish Unitarian Church
842 Tremont St. (Rte. 3A)
Duxbury, MA
Eben McNeil, 43, of Carver, formerly of Duxbury, passed away on August 9, 2019. He valued his family above all else, partner, Kimberly; son, Eben Andrew, age 13; and daughter, Elanna Constance, age 10. Eben is survived by his brother, John McNeil and his children Ella, Wyatt, and Frances, of Berkeley, Calif.; his mother, Constance McNeil of Plymouth; his father, John McNeil Sr. of Rhode Island; as well as uncle and aunt, Vincent and Clare Clark of Palm City, Fla.; and many cousins and second cousins. He was the owner of McNeil Trucking and Hydroseeding for 14 years. Visiting hours will be held at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 216 Main St. (Rte. 106), in Kingston, from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, August 18. Funeral service will be held on Monday, August 19 at the First Parish Unitarian Church, 842 Tremont St. (Rte. 3A), in Duxbury, at 11 a.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mass. Audubon Society. For online condolences, floral arrangements and directions, please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carver Reporter from Aug. 16 to Aug. 23, 2019
