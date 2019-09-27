|
Edith Marilyn Jacob, 96, of Carver, died on September 24, 2019, in Middleboro. She was born June 6, 1923, to George Shapliegh and Virginia Shapliegh in Abington. Edith held various part time jobs while raising a family of seven children. She enjoyed camping, visiting Vermont, playing bingo and watching the Red Sox; but most of all she loved spending time with her husband and children. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of over 60 years, Clifton Jacob. She is survived by her daughter, Lyn and son-in-law Tony Curtin of Halifax; daughter-in-law, Betsy Jacob of Rockland; her son, Larry Jacob and daughter-in-law Sharon Jacob; son, Don Jacob and daughter-in-law Shirley Jacob of Carver; Clifton Jacob and daughter-in-law Annette Jacob of Rockland. She was preceded in death by her children, Richard Jacob, Carole Best and Jon Jacob. Visiting hours will be held at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 116 Main St., Carver, on Friday, September 27, from 5 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 28, at the United Parish in Carver at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ediths name to the Hannah B.G. Shaw Home, 299 Wareham St., Middleboro, MA 02346.
Published in Carver Reporter from Sept. 27 to Oct. 4, 2019