Edwin W. Maki, 79, of S. Carver, passed away on October 22, 2020 at Brigham and Womens Hospital in Boston. Mr. Maki attended Carver schools, and graduated from New Bedford Vocational School. He was a longtime Carver Fire Department volunteer, a cranberry grower and retired builder. Beloved husband of Bette (Johnson) Maki. Loving father to Todd A. Maki and his wife Hannah (Martikainen). Brother to Margaret Grassi, and Elsie Robery of Wareham. Brother in-law to Priscilla F. Rosenthal of Avon, CT, Richard A. Johnson and the late Charles W. Johnson of S. Carver. Mr. Maki also leaves behind several cousins, nieces, nephews, and his beloved golden retriever, "Abbie". A private graveside service (due to Covid-19) will be held at the Union Cemetery in South Carver. To offer condolences please visit www. shepherdfuneralhome.com
