1/
Eleanor-Jean Doe Cohen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eleanor-Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eleanor-Jean Doe Cohen, 70. Endearingly known as EJ., after a stoic and truly courageous battle with gastroesophageal cancer, EJ passed away peacefully on June 26, 2020, in her Carver, MA, home while held in the arms of her adoring family. EJ was a long-time resident of Carver, MA, where she lived with her beloved life companion of 20 years, Robert C. Melville, whom affectionally dubbed her Toots, and her best fur boy, Maxwell Walter. She previously raised her children in Plymouth, MA, for 18 years and Mashpee, MA, for 5 years. EJ was born in Norwood, MA, on August 4, 1949, to the late Dorothea M. (Doolan) and Robert H. Doe, Sr. Cherished mother to Michael Aaron Cohen and his girlfriend Mia-Ann Liani; Sarah Ellen Cohen; Rachel Lynn Sferruzza and her husband Greg. Dearest sister to Barbara Ferrazzani and her husband Paul; Robert H. Doe, Jr. and his wife Louise; Phyllis M. Gada and her late husband Edward P., DMD. Treasured grandmother of Sean, Emily, Aaron, Noah, Ella. Admired step-mother of David Cohen and Robert Melvilles children: Bonnie Mangini, Brett Melville, Bridgette Melville and grandmother to their children: Jacob, Alec, Mia, Hailey, Tatum. She is also survived by her tremendously loved network of cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. EJ was a 1967 graduate of Canton High School, Canton, MA, where she most fondly participated in Drill Team and Dramatics Club. She was also Senior Class Treasurer, a Library Assistant, a member of Senior Chorus, and part of the Mercurys newspaper staff. She was a 1972 graduate of Southern Connecticut State College, New Haven, CT, where she achieved her baccalaureate degree in Library Science. Beyond college, EJ was a Jane of all trades, immersing in a multitude of ventures. Her most beloved roles undoubtedly involved books and people; most notably being a Mass Maritime Academy librarian, being a mother and grandmother, helping friends open and run a diner, becoming a certified nursing assistant, and finishing her working days as the Human Resources Coordinator at Sunrise Assisted Living in Plymouth, MA, where she was enormously loved and respected. Burial services will be private. A Celebration of Life will take place in Carver, MA, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be donated in EJs honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com for a comprehensive obituary. Shepherd Funeral Home, Carver.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carver Reporter from Jul. 14 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shepherd Funeral & Cremation Service
116 Main St
Carver, MA 02330
(508) 866-7366
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Shepherd Funeral & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 11, 2020
Rachel (and the entire family):
I am so sorry to learn that your Mother passed.
I enjoyed talking with her when I was teaching at PNHS.I had her in class when I taught at Canton High School. I guess I am getting old.
So Sorry for the loss of your Mom.
Ron Ober
Ron Ober
July 11, 2020
I am sorry to hear about the families loss. The pain of losing someone in death is the most devastating pain that one can feel.those who pass on God keeps in his memory because they are precious in his eyes.my sincere condolences to the families and friends during this difficult time of grief and pain.
-GP/Lm
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved