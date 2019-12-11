Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ashley Funeral Home
35 Oak St
Middleboro, MA 02346
(508) 947-3600
Resources
More Obituaries for Enrica Alcantara
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Enrica A. Alcantara

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Enrica A. Alcantara Obituary
Enrica A. (Abellare) Alcantara, age 86, of Middleborough, formerly of Cebu, Philippines, died on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at the Oakhill Healthcare Center in Middleborough. Born in Cebu City, in the Philippines, she was the daughter of the late Teodorico and Eduvejes (Sabellano) Abellare. For many years, Enrica with her husband, Eutiquiano, owned and operated a convenience store in the Philippines. She later emigrated to the United States to help her daughter raise her family. Enrica was the beloved wife of the late Eutiquiano Alcantara; devoted mother of Sarah A. Floeck of Carver and Seneriano Alcantara and his wife Cristina R. of the Philippines; loving grandmother of Jason Floeck, Justin Floeck, Eric Floeck and Alexia Alcantara; dear sister of Potenciana Enjaynes, Vicente Abellare and the late Lorenza Labrada, Apolonio Abellare, Heriberto Abellare, Felix Abellare, Rustica Gabiana and Maximiano Abellare. Following cremation services, a memorial service for Enrica will be held in the Philippines. For online condolences, please visit our web site www.ashleydrolettefuneralhome.com. Ashley Funeral Home Middleborough 508-947-3600
Published in Carver Reporter from Dec. 11 to Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Enrica's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -