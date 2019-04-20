|
Frances (Barone) Petkunas, age 99, a resident of Middleborough for 68 years, was welcomed into the arms of our Heavenly Father on Friday, April 19, 2019, after a period of failing health. She was the loving wife of Frank Petkunas, who died in 1999. Frances is survived by her three children; Frank J. Petkunas of New Hampshire, Anne M. Higgins of Lakeville and Mercedes Petkunas of Middleborough; in addition to three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. She was the sister of the late Lena Taylor and the late Gregory Barone. Frances will be greatly missed by her family and many friends. She was born in Brockton, the daughter of the late Salvatore andsephine (Armigliaro) Barone. Frances graduated from Brockton High School. After raising her children, she worked for the Walker Company in Middleborough and also for the welfare department in Taunton for many years. Frances took great pride and pleasure in her home-making activities. She loved to cook and grow her own vegetables. She also enjoyed crafts and excelled in ceramics. Frances enjoyed her involvement in the Council on Aging in Middleborough and was an active member of Sacred Heart Church as well as the Sodality of Our Lady, and organization in her Church. Visiting hours at the Ashley Funeral Home, 35 Oak Street, Middleborough, on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, from 4 - 7 p.m. Funeral services at the Ashley Funeral Home, Middleborough, on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at 9 a.m.. followed by her funeral Mass of Christian Burial at the Sacred Heart Church, 340 Centre Street, Middleborough, at 10 a.m. Interment services will follow at the Melrose Cemetery, 88 North Pearl Street, Brockton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Council on Aging, 558 Plymouth Street, Middleborough, MA 02346 or to the Food Pantry in Middleborough, The Society of St. Vincent de Paul, P.O. Box 1381, Middleborough, MA 02346. For online condolences and directions, please visit our new website, ashleydrolettefuneralhome.com. Ashley Funeral Home Middleborough 508 947-3600
Published in Carver Reporter from Apr. 20 to Apr. 27, 2019