Frank E. Garland, 83, of South Meadow Village in Carver for the past 23 years, passed away July 6, 2019, surrounded by his family, due to complications from ALS. He was a retired sheet metal mechanic and a member of Local 17 for 64 years. Frank was a proud and dedicated member of the U.S. Navy Reserves for 8 years and had served as a volunteer Auxillary Police Officer for the Town of Holbrook. Frank was an active Scout leader with Boy Scouts of America Troop 17 of Brockton and earned the esteemed George Meany Award recognizing members who have made significant contributions to the B.S.A. and its youth. During Frank's retirement, he enjoyed woodworking, flying airplanes, skydiving, fishing, and spending time with his family whom he adored so much. Son of the late Frank W. and Agnes T. (Blake) Garland, he was the husband of the late Barbara (Wolfe) (Foscaldi) Garland and Ann F. (Kelley) Garland; beloved father of Cheryl A. Pike (and Carl Chapman) of Maine, Debra M. Garland (and Michael Bailey) of Brockton, Mark E. Garland (and Angela McHugh) of Easton, Nancy E. Garland (and Gary Trenholm), and Caroline F. MacMillan (and Chris), all of Brockton, Carl W. Garland (and Diane Zapatka) of Conn., and the late Stephen E. Garland; loving grandfather and great-grandfather of many; brother of David Garland of N.H., and the late Robert and Charles Garland; and an uncle of many nieces and nephews. All are welcome to calling hours Wednesday 4-8 p.m. in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton, his funeral Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at Waitt Funeral Home and burial at Blue Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to ALS Association MA Chapter, 685 Canton St., Suite 103, Norwood, MA 02062. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in Carver Reporter from July 9 to July 16, 2019