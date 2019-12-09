|
Helen T. Pratt (Kalwicz), 91, of Carver, died on Wednesday, December 5, 2019, in the home of loved ones. Helen was born in Abington Daughter of the late Stanley and Caroline Kalwicz (Walska). She was raised and educated in Rockland graduating from Rockland High School in 1946. Helen loved gardening and knitting, often knitting sweaters and hats for her family members. She also enjoyed swimming, dancing and traveling to Florida. Helen was a very hard-working person and an avid Catholic. She worked as a self-employed Hairdresser and co-owned and operated Asa's Landscaping Service with her late Husband. Mrs. Pratt was the wife of the late Joseph A. Pratt. She is survived by her children, Theresa Mercer and her husband Randall of Whitman, Joseph Pratt and his wife Jackie of Ohio and Alan Pratt and his wife Cathy of East Taunton. Also survived by 9 grandchildren, 11 great- grandchildren, one great great-grandchild and many nieces and nephews. The Pratt family invites friends and loved ones to celebrate her life in The Magoun-Biggins Funeral Home, 135 Union St., Rockland, MA 02370 on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 5 - 8 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 9 a.m. in The Holy Family Church in Rockland. Burial will follow in The Holy Family Cemetery.
Published in Carver Reporter from Dec. 9 to Dec. 16, 2019