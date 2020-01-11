|
|
Janet Helen Guerra, 76, of Carver, passed away on January 8, 2020. Born in Quincy, June 14, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Helen (Shea) Kearney. She enjoyed reading, sewing and her granddaughters activies. Janet is survived by her son, Mark Guerra and his wife Lynne of Pembroke. She was the mother of Lynn (deceased) and her husband Nick DeKock of Palm Desert, California. She was the sister of the late Arthur "Dan" Kearney plus David Kearney, and Kevin Kearney. Janet was the grandmother of Caitlyn and Taryn Guerra and Danielle and Amy DeKock. Visiting hours will be held on Monday, January 13, from 4-7 p.m. at the Sullivan Funeral Home, 2 Maquan Street, corner Routes 14 and 58, Hanson. All other services will be private. For directions and to sign Janet's online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Carver Reporter from Jan. 11 to Jan. 18, 2020