Jean Marie Bouchard age 73 of Carver, died peacefully in her sleep on Monday, March 16th 2020, at the Beth Israel Deaconess hospital in Plymouth. She was born to the late Donald Mac Gillivray and Ruth Canjelo on July 7, 1946 in Cambridge, MA. Jean is survived by her loving husband of 55 years Arthur Bouchard, son Mark Bouchard and his wife Allison and grandchildren Brianna and Brooke, Daughter Krysten Bouchard and grandchild Dustyn, also Brother Donald MacGillivray Jr., Brothers in law Michael Bouchard and David Bouchard. Jean was predeceased by her Brother Robert MacGillivray and also Willian MacGillivray, also step father Thomas Bruzzese, along with a number of other loving relatives and close friends. A loving wife and mother, Jean always remained busy always making sure that her chidren, Mark & Krysten, made it to the sports games or friends house. All of this while she was working as the assistant town administrator for Carver and co-owner of Carver Florist. Private services are to be held at Shepherd funeral home in Carver. Due to the current global conditions there will be a celebration of life held at a later date this year. The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for Jean and all the given emotional support our warmest gratitude. You may also see more detail and updated information at shepherdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carver Reporter from Mar. 20 to Mar. 27, 2020