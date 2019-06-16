|
Jean M. (Trubiano) Brennan passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019, at the age of 69. She was born November 8, 1949, in Quincy. She spent her younger years in Quincy and had spent the last 20 years at her home in Carver. Her favorite thing was spending time with her grandchildren. Jean is survived by her loving husband, Lawrence Brennan; her son, Brian and wife Patricia Brennan; her grandchildren, Nicole, Michael, Matthew, and John; and her two sisters, Carole Toohey and Judy Michelangelo; along with many other brothers/sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. Jean was loved by all and will be greatly missed. Her wishes were to spend eternity among the seas so her ashes will be spread in the ocean where she grew up at a later date.
Published in Carver Reporter from June 16 to June 23, 2019