John F. Gile, 64, passed away on May 23, 2019. Beloved husband of Valerie Gile. Loving father of Danielle Davis and her husband Scott and Stacy Kirby and her husband Brendan. Loving grandfather to Spencer and Wyatt, Bella and Lucas. John is survived by his siblings Carl (Joe) Gile and his wife Kathy of ME, Philip Gile and his wife Kim of FL, Donna (Gile) Perrault of NH and Linda Waites and her husband Ronnie of NH and Carol Ouellette and her husband Greg of NH. John is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Beloved husband, brother, grandfather, papa and uncle. John proudly served his country in the U.S Navy during the Vietnam War. He was a jack of all trades and could fix anything or at least give it his best shot. He enjoyed camping in his Winnebago, playing with his dog Lucy and his cat Nugget. He also enjoyed tinkering on his computer and fixing drones and eating hot dogs and beans. He will be missed dearly by his family and friends. Visiting hours will be held at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 116 Main St, Carver on Wednesday, May 29, from 2:00 to 6:00PM.
Published in Carver Reporter from May 29 to June 5, 2019