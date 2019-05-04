|
John G. Cossette, age 85, of Carver, passed away peacefully after a brief illness, on May 2, 2019. He was born in Boston and raised in Quincy. Son of the late Jean and Germaine (Perault) Cossette of Rockland, brother of the late Mark and Joseph Cossette, he is survived by his six children, Paula Allen and her husband Ralph of Abington, Jean Cossette and his wife Grace of Wilson, N.C., Christine Cossette Metzger of Virginia Beach, Va., Christopher Cossette and his spouse David Lewis of Dayville, Conn., Carole Cossette Dick and her husband David of East Bridgewater and Theresa Cossette Salvas of Plymouth. He leaves thirteen grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and five nieces. He also leaves his loving companion of sixteen years, Erleen Almeida of Carver. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May7, at 7 p.m. in the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth St. (Rte. 58 at the rotary circle), Whitman. Visitation will bel held prior to his service from 4-7 p.m. For full obituary, online condolences and directions, please visit www.blanchardfc.com.
Published in Carver Reporter from May 4 to May 11, 2019