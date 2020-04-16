|
Linda V. (Robbins) Harrington, of Carver, passed away on April 11, 2020 at the age of 80, after battling ALS for the past year. Linda was the wife of the late John "Jack" Harrington, and daughter of the late Linwood and Ruth Robbins. She was the beloved mother of six children and beloved mother-in-law of their spouses, Theresa and Glenn Craig of Middleboro, James and Brenda Harrington of Plymouth, Carolyn and Jay Bolles of Lusby, MD, John and Ruth Harrington of Plymouth, Michael and Christine Harrington of Middleboro, and Daniel and Charlene Harrington of Savannah, GA. She was the beloved grandmother of 17 grandchildren and their families, and beloved great-grandmother of 7 small children who adored her. She was the beloved sister of Nancy Harrington; beloved sister-in-law to Mary and James Tucker, Rose Dunlea, and Jean Croghan; and "BFF" to her friend of over 60 years, Norma Gilmartin. She was predeceased by her brother Paul Robbins and her sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law whom she loved very much. Linda was well-known as an active member of South Meadow Village in Carver where she spent many years organizing dances, managing the clothing store and helping at the annual Holly Fairs. Linda and Jack were avid dancers and entertained many with their skills on the dance floor at the Village, as well as at the weddings of family members and at their own 50th anniversary party a few years ago. Linda and Jack enjoyed a full life with their many family members and friends and were famous for their cookouts that included waterfights, horseshoe tournaments, cribbage tournaments and huge bonfires at their homes in Rockland, Hanson, Middleboro and then Carver. "Aunt Linda" will be sadly missed by her many nieces and nephews of the extended Harrington family who attended all of those parties. Linda and Jack enjoyed trips to Rhode Island and Connecticut for recreation and took a few long-distance trips that held special memories for them, Linda's favorite trip was to Graceland in Memphis, TN. She was an avid fan of the late Elvis Presley and impressed everyone who came to her home with her collection of Elvis memorabilia. LInda loved her family above all else. She was a generous and kind woman who was dubbed by the many members of the extended Harrington family as a "saint". She welcomed everyone into her home and made them feel like she wanted nothing more than to have them stay forever and chat over a cup of coffee. She will be fondly remembered by the younger members of the family as always having a ready supply of sugary snacks for their visits. The family wishes to express thanks to all who cared for Linda during her illness and helped to fulfill her wish to stay at home, including the lovely caregivers from Attentive Home Care and Cranberry Hospice, Old Colony Elder Services, Eileen Garry of MA Chapter of ALS, Deb Bell of Family ALS Family Charitable Organization and Compassionate Care ALS. A remembrance will take place via Zoom on Sunday, April 19 at 3 p.m. Please contact a member of the immediate family for information on how to join the Zoom service or obtain a call-in number. Interment will be at a later date at Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne alongside her husband of 58 years who passed away in January of 2019. There will be a celebration of life announced at that time. In lieu of flowers at this time the family requests donations to the following causes which were close to Linda's heart Cranberry Hospice; ; ALS Family Charitable Organization; MA Chapter of ALS; Compassionate Care ALS, or your local food pantry to support families during the COVID-19 crisis. To offer condolences please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com. Shepherd Funeral Home, Kingston.
Published in Carver Reporter from Apr. 16 to Apr. 23, 2020