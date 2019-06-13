|
|
Mae E. Johnson, 76, of Atkinson, Maine, formerly Carver, Mass. passed away unexpectedly, after a brief illness, June 7, 2019 at a Bangor, Maine Hospital. She was born February 20, 1943, in New Bedford, Mass, the daughter of Oscar and Marie Norton. Mae was a loving wife, mother, devoted grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was married to her devoted husband George, R. Johnson, of 60 years. Surviving in addition to her husband, siblings, Irene Hatch of Westport, Mass.; Oscar Norton and wife Alice of Wareham, Mass.; Nita Johnson and husband Dennis of North Carolina; Sandra Young and husband Tim, of Longs, South Carolina; Nancy Kaiser of Plymouth, Mass.; Beverly Bonvie and husband Ben of Longs, South Carolina; Children, Gerald of Wareham, Mass., Brenda of Carver, Mass., Gregory and wife Marianne of Atkinson, Maine, Bonnie Thomson and husband Bob of Windham N.H, Geoffrey and wife, Kathy of Eddington, Maine; Grandchildren Gerry and wife Tracey of Middleboro, MA; Jessica Pearl and husband Troy of Charleston, Maine; Kimberly Ducharme and husband Joseph of Raymond, N.H.; Samantha Allen and husband Nicholas of Duxbury, Mass.; Derek Durham and wife Heather of Exeter, Maine; Suzanne Texiera and husband Scott of Fall River, Mass., Michael and wife Channing of Cutler, Maine; Christopher Johnson of Atkinson, Maine; and several great-grandchildren. Mae touched the lives of so many, taking the time to show gratitude, and love to not just her family but anyone she met. She loved quilting, sewing and was an avid member of Dusters Car Club. The family will be having a private family service. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Three Rivers Kiwanis, P.O. Box 143, Milo, ME 04463, a children's donation center close to Mae's heart.
Published in Carver Reporter from June 13 to June 20, 2019