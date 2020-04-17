|
Margaret A. (Reap) McEvoy, of Middleborough, passed away on Tuesday, April, 14th, 2020, at the Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth, after a brief illness. She was 85. Peg or Peggy, as she was known to her friends, was born in Scranton, PA on September 24th, 1934, to the late William H. Reap and Margaret Agnes (Barrett) Reap. She moved to the South Shore at an early age where she was raised, graduated high school, began her professional career, and started raising a family. She worked at the J.L. Hammett Company in Braintree, MA for the largest portion of her professional career. She worked in the Human Resources department which, based on who she was, was a perfect fit for her and the people she served. Peg loved people and was extremely social. She was proud of her Irish heritage, had a great sense of humor, and was quick to laugh. A really great combination. She also had a beautiful singing voice and naturally a lot of her friends and her late husband Eddie could sing as well. Singing with her friends always worked its way onto the agenda at her family gatherings. She was generous, supportive, and always spoke from her heart. She was also smart, fair minded, tough, and independent. Above all else, she was committed to and loved her family deeply. She loved any opportunity to get together and delighted in making every occasion special. She was the glue of our family. She was always willing to talk, to listen, and help if needed. She will be sorely missed but we are comforted in the knowledge that we were lucky to have had her in our lives. She was the loving sister of the late William P. Reap; the beloved wife of the late Edward "Eddie" McEvoy; and the loving mother of the late David W. Beckwith. She leaves behind her devoted and loving friend of 45 years Mary M. Bohan of Middleborough who was with Peg and her children through thick and thin. The Beckwith children are eternally grateful for Mary's role in Pegs life and in theirs. She was a devoted and loving mother to her children, Lynne A. Pedini and husband Robert Pedini, Kevin J. Beckwith, Steve E. Beckwith and wife JoAnn Beckwith as well as grandchildren, Valerie Pedini, Jilene Bean and husband Jessie Bean, Paul Beckwith, Nicole Beckwith, Tess Beckwith, and Caitlyn Beckwith. Last but not least are her five great-grandchildren. Due to the current events, funeral services will be private. The family will hold a celebration of life for Peg at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the , National Direct Response Headquarters, 1200 Hosford Street, Suite 101, Hudson, WI 54016-9316, , would be greatly appreciated. For online condolences, please visit our web site www.ashleydrolettefuneralhome.com. Ashley Funeral Home Middleborough 508-947-3600
