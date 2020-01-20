|
Martin J. McIsaac Sr., 83 yrs. old of Carver, Mass., was a loving father and grandfather passed away at his home surrounded by family on Tuesday, January 15, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Janet L. (Warren) McIsaac. He was born in Boston, Massachusetts to the late Angus and Ethel (Murphy) McIsaac. In addition to his wife Janet, he leaves 3 sons Martin J. McIsaac Jr., Brian McIsaac, and Alan McIsaac. His 3 daughters Heather McIsaac, Lisa and Kathleen McIsaac-Healey. He also leaves behind 6 Grandchildren and several Great Grandchildren. He is predeceased by his brother Michael McIsaac. For further information on services and donations please visit: Shepherd Funeral Home Website at www.shepherdfunerahome.com. Shepherd Funeral Home, Carver.
Published in Carver Reporter from Jan. 20 to Jan. 27, 2020