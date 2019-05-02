|
Mary E. (Leonard) Schobel, age 87, of Middleborough, died on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at the Nemasket Healthcare Center in Middleborough. Born in Acushnet, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Evelyn (Bassindale) Leonard. Mary and her late husband Will, owned and operated the Schobel Dairy Farm in Middleborough. She was well-known for her delicious chocolate chip cookies and apple pie. Mary was an active member in the Women of the Green, the 4H Club, the First Congregational Church in Middleborough and the Gay 50's Club. She worked for many years driving a school bus for the public schools, including the buses for transporting handicapped children. Mary was devoted to her family and will be missed by many. A special thanks to Mary Carpentieri and her family, June Rogers and Dianna Lawson for their care and kindness extended to Mary. The family also wishes to thank the staff of Southcoast VNA/Hospice and Nemasket Healthcare Center for their care during Mary's illness. She was the beloved wife of the late Wilfred Schobel; devoted mother of Wilfred Schobel Jr. and his wife Sandra of Lakeville, Nancy Delano and her husband Dennis of Lakeville, Karen Hindemith and her husband Nathan of Buzzards Bay and Judy Jennings and her husband Joseph of Middleborough; loving grandmother of Brian, Susan, Eric, Marc, Kevin, Emily, Hunter, Sandy and Kathy; great-grandmother of Sam and Teddy; and dear sister of the late Robert Leonard and Charles Russell Leonard. Visiting hours at the Ashley Funeral Home, 35 Oak Street, Middleborough, on Sunday, May 5, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. Funeral services at the Ashley Funeral Home, Middleborough, on Monday, May 6, 2019, at 10 a.m. Interment services will follow at the Sampson Cemetery, Bedford Street, Route 18, Lakeville. Contributions in Mary's memory may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. For online condolences, directions and to send flowers, please visit our new web site ashleydrolettefuneralhome.com. Ashley Funeral Home Middleborough 508-947-3600
