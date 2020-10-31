1/1
Patricia A. McBride
Patricia A. (Kelley) McBride, age 80, of Carver, died on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family. Born in Middleborough, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Mildred (Kinney) Kelley. For 10 years prior to retirement, Pat worked as the office manager at the Hannah B.G. Shaw Home for the Aged in Middleborough and during her retirement wintered in Apache Junction, Arizona, for 15 years. Pat's late husband, Gary, was a longtime member of the Middleborough Elks and they spent most weekends at the Elks social events and dinners with several lifelong friends. Pat was the beloved wife of the late Gary E. McBride; loving mother of Michael J. McBride of Tempe, AZ and Heidi A. McBride of Jericho, VT; grandmother of Joshuah M. Welch and Shawn P. Liberatore; dear sister of Steven Kelley and late wife Sandy (Powers) Kelley. Sister of the late Francis "Butch" Kelley and wife Christine (Landry) Kelley. Aunt to Ryan Kelley, Meghan (Kelley) Wilson, Amy (Snell) Bernardo, Lisa (Mackiewicz) Wiles and Donald "DJ" Mackiewicz. Great-aunt to Noah Wilson. All are welcome to the visiting hours at the Ashley Funeral Home, 35 Oak Street, Middleborough, on Monday, November 2, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. Family and friends are invited to her funeral Mass of Christian burial at Saint Mary's Church, 343 Tarkiln Hill Road, New Bedford, on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Saint Mary's Cemetery, Wood Street, Middleborough. Due to the pandemic, a facial mask and social distance rules must be followed at all times. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Pat's name to Cranberry Hospice & Palliative Care, 36 Cordage Park Circle, Plymouth, MA 02360 or the Lakeville Animal Shelter, 8 Montgomery Street, Lakeville, MA 02347. For online condolences and directions, please visit our web site www.ashleydrolettefuneralhome.com. Ashley Funeral Home Middleborough 508-947-3600

Published in Carver Reporter from Oct. 31 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Ashley Funeral Home
NOV
3
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Saint Mary's Church
Funeral services provided by
Ashley Funeral Home
35 Oak St
Middleboro, MA 02346
(508) 947-3600
