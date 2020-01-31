|
Peter B. Shaw of Hamilton, MA, age 81, passed away January 21, 2020,surrounded by his family, after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. He was the son of the late Henry M. and Catharine H. (Hawkes) Shaw and grew up in Carver, MA. He received his degree in Accounting from UMass Amherst. He was a 1 st Lt. in the United States Air Force. A long and distinguished career included Peat Marwick, Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston, Beverly Cooperative Bank, and President of Chelsea Provident Cooperative Bank and served on many distinguished Boards. He received the Paul Harris award from Chelsea Rotary. When not sunning himself at Cranes Beach, Cupecoy Beach in St. Martin, or Napless FL, he often enjoyed roller coasters with his son Matthew and completed 222 different roller coasters. Peter loved classical music, including a passion for the Metropolitan Opera, where he served on the Board of the Met Opera Guild. With his wife Roberta, Peter served as co-chair of the New England Met Opera Auditions and served as the MC for several years. He was a member of the 5 am Sterling Center YMCA group for almost 40 years and volunteered assisting people with paralysis. He was also blessed to have created a rich trove of long and loyal friendships, while still delighting in meeting new people and making new friends. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Roberta J. (Beck) Shaw. He was a wonderful, loving father to daughter Jennifer C. Shaw and her spouse Sharon Sharnprapai of West Roxbury and his son Matthew A. and his wife Sam Shaw of Atlanta, GA; a sister Susan Shaw of Carver; a sister-in-law Sandra Armor of Hingham; a grandchild Cody Shaw and step-grandson John Frieswyk of Atlanta; nephew Harvey Bowen of Seattle, WA; supportive friend Willie Stanton of Melrose and longtime best friend of over 48 years Paul Wojciehoski of Lynn. A private family service was held at Campbell Funeral Home in Beverly. A celebration of life open house will be held on Friday, June 19 th from 4-8 pm at Spinellis, Route One South, Lynnfield. Friends and family are welcome. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to Cape Ann Animal Aid, Gloucester, MA or Kaplan Hospice House, Danvers, MA.
Published in Carver Reporter from Jan. 31 to Feb. 7, 2020